Tapiz Sparkling Torrontes, Argentina

Here’s a sparkling version of Argentina’s signature, highly aromatic white variety. It tastes like a higher-alcohol, drier version of semi-sweet moscato d’Asti from Italy, with a floral bouquet and pronounced essence of muscat table grape and big, tangy acidity. Very vibrant, this is a palate awakener that would make a splendid aperitif. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta.

Region: Mendoza

Mendoza Varietal: Torrontes

Torrontes Price: $19.95