Tenuta di Renieri Chianti Classico 2013, Italy

Medium-full, with more roundness and concentration than your typical sangiovese at this price. At almost five years of age, the plummy fruit has begun edging into the prune spectrum in a good way, supported by moist underbrush, vermouth-like herbal-spice aromatics and gently sticky tannins. Lots of Chianti for the money. Available in Ontario at the above price, $21.75 in Quebec.
- Year: 2013
- Region: Tuscany
- Varietal: Sangiovese
- Price: $22.95
