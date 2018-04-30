Tenuta di Renieri Chianti Classico 2013, Italy

Medium-full, with more roundness and concentration than your typical sangiovese at this price. At almost five years of age, the plummy fruit has begun edging into the prune spectrum in a good way, supported by moist underbrush, vermouth-like herbal-spice aromatics and gently sticky tannins. Lots of Chianti for the money. Available in Ontario at the above price, $21.75 in Quebec.

