The Macallan Edition No. 3, Scotland

Part of a limited-edition series, this No. 3 is the product of a collaboration between Macallan and celebrated British perfumer Roja Dove. The superstar of scent visited the distillery, nosed a bunch of samples and provided his impressions to master whisky maker Bob Dalgarno, who then assembled a 48.3-per-cent-alcohol blend that combined whisky from both European- and American-oak casks.

Macallan’s signature rich, sherry-infused style forms the base here, but that profile is attractively joined by prominent notes of spice, citrus, flowers and wood. Initially, it comes across like Cheerios topped with honey and orange zest. Then it moves into a rich-vanilla phase, with syrupy thickness for support, followed by ginger tea and wood. I wouldn’t be averse to dabbing it behind my ears, but it’s probably better in a glass with a wee splash of water. Available at the below price in Ontario, $159.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $161.75 in Quebec, $179.99 in New Brunswick, $179.99 in Prince Edward Island, $129.99 in Nova Scotia, $179.98 in Newfoundland.

Price: $179.95