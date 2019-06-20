 Skip to main content

Wine Reviews The Wild Beer Co. Sleeping Lemons Export, England

Wine Review

The Wild Beer Co. Sleeping Lemons Export, England

Beppi Crosariol
Slightly hazy golden in colour. This offbeat brew is made with preserved lemons, a classically Moroccan ingredient in which lemons are “pickled” with salt and lemon juice. The underlying beer is a gose, the sour German style made with malted wheat. It’s dry, light and tart, with a taste of lemon Popsicle (remember those?) and salty lemon curd on a frothy, lively texture. Crisp and clean and sunny. Great for grilled seafood, including halibut, trout, clams and chili-marinated shrimp or scallops. Bottled at 6-per-cent alcohol. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta.

  • Price: $3.55/330 ml

rating out of 100

88

Beppi Crosariol
Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
Beppi Crosariol is a columnist for The Globe and Mail.
