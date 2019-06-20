Slightly hazy golden in colour. This offbeat brew is made with preserved lemons, a classically Moroccan ingredient in which lemons are “pickled” with salt and lemon juice. The underlying beer is a gose, the sour German style made with malted wheat. It’s dry, light and tart, with a taste of lemon Popsicle (remember those?) and salty lemon curd on a frothy, lively texture. Crisp and clean and sunny. Great for grilled seafood, including halibut, trout, clams and chili-marinated shrimp or scallops. Bottled at 6-per-cent alcohol. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta.
- Price: $3.55/330 ml