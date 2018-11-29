Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio 2017, Italy

Dear lovers of simple Italian pinot grigio: Care to take your passion to the next level? This one’s not cheap, but the extra couple of dollars are more than worth it. It hails from the cool northeastern foothills of the Vignetti delle Dolomiti appellation in Trentino-Alto Adige, prime pinot grigio country. This gem, from a top producer, shows a fleshy-oily texture and excellent concentration, with notes of pear and apple along with invigorating citrus-rind bitterness. Slap the words “Oregon pinot gris” on the label and this would fetch twice the price among U.S. connoisseurs. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Trentino-Alto Adige

Trentino-Alto Adige Varietal: Pinot grigio

Pinot grigio Price: $19.95

rating out of 100 91

SCORE: 91 PRICE: $19.95