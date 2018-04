Smooth and supple, with jammy cherry and currant notes supported by juicy acidity, snappy spices and tangy, smoked herbs. This is a hearty yet soft red, easy to throw back and versatile at the table. Well-priced. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.

Year: 2017

Region: Mendoza

Varietal: Malbec

Malbec Price: $12.95