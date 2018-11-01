Tokinoka Black Blended Whisky, Japan

Deep amber in colour, this spirit from White Oak Distillery displays substantial body for a blended whisky. And for a quality Japanese offering it’s not stunningly overpriced, believe it or not. Full and robust, it’s got a silky-sticky texture that carries flavours of orange marmalade, Weetabix cereal, honey and vanilla as well as a nutty overtone and essence of charred wood. Bottled at 50.3-per-cent alcohol, it’s spicy and firm. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2018
- Region: Japan
- Varietal: Whisky
- Price: $85.95
