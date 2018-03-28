Tommasi Poggio al Tufo Rompicollo 2015, Italy

A Tuscan blend of 60-per-cent sangiovese and 40-per-cent cabernet sauvignon. Both grapes strut their stuff conspicuously, with sangiovese supplying the cherry and salty tang while cabernet adds density and a whisper of mint. The acidity is snappy and perhaps slightly volatile, but the balance is right. For current drinking, preferably with roast beef or veal. Available in Ontario at the above price, $21.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $17.99 in Manitoba, $19.99 in Prince Edward Island, $18.99 in Nova Scotia, $19.83 in Newfoundland (on sale for $18.83).

