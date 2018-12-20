Township 7 Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, British Columbia

Well-tuned, textbook cabernet sauvignon flavours. This is full-bodied but not weighed down with sugar, with polished tannins and notes of cassis, mint, cedar and chocolate. More Bordeaux-like than most sunny Okanagan cabs, with good herbal lift to balance the oak-driven bass notes. Available direct, township7.com.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Okanagan Valley

Okanagan Valley Varietal: Cabernet sauvignon

Cabernet sauvignon Price: $27.97