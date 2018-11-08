Township 7 Viognier 2017, British Columbia

Superb viognier from an excellent producer. Medium-full-bodied, luscious and plump. There’s a suggestion of sweetness here but it’s more attributable to the viognier grape’s low acidity than to high sugar content. Flavours of orange marmalade, peach and apricot mix with musky spice and ginger. A great pairing for Indian curries. Available direct, township7.com.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Okanagan Valley

Okanagan Valley Varietal: Viognier

Viognier Price: $24.97