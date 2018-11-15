Trout Valley Pinot Gris 2017, New Zealand

Light-medium-bodied and drier than many of its New Zealand pinot gris kin, this is wonderfully restrained, though still more “gris” than a hyper-lean, Italian-style “grigio.” The texture is silky, with soft acidity, carrying flavours of pear, lemon and mangoes as well as a stony-mineral essence. Available in Ontario.

Pinot gris Price: $18.95