 Skip to main content

Wine Reviews Trout Valley Pinot Gris 2017, New Zealand

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Wine Review

Trout Valley Pinot Gris 2017, New Zealand

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Light-medium-bodied and drier than many of its New Zealand pinot gris kin, this is wonderfully restrained, though still more “gris” than a hyper-lean, Italian-style “grigio.” The texture is silky, with soft acidity, carrying flavours of pear, lemon and mangoes as well as a stony-mineral essence. Available in Ontario.

  • Year: 2017
  • Region: Nelson
  • Varietal: Pinot gris
  • Price: $18.95

rating out of 100

89

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Beppi Crosariol
Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
See all Beppi's Reviews
Beppi Crosariol is a columnist for The Globe and Mail.
Explainer Wine etiquette 101: Beppi Crosariol on how to properly get from bottle to table Subscriber content
Receive Beppi Crosariol’s column, wine and spirits reviews and more, directly to your inbox each week.
Sign Up
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019