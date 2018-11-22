Vanessa Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, British Columbia

Ambitiously priced but ambitiously crafted. Veteran winemaker Howard Soon harnessed lots of flavour from the hot 2015 growing season in the Similkameen Valley to produce a bold red from the best cabernet blocks in the vineyard. Velvety in texture, this offers generous fruit suggesting blackberries, cassis and dates along with dark chocolate, tobacco, cedar and spice. This trophy red spent 20 months in new and used French and American barrels plus a further year in bottle. Just 195 cases produced. Approachable now, it should improve with at least eight years in the cellar. Available direct, vanessavineyard.com.

