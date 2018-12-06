Versado Malbec 2014, Argentina

Full, smooth and powerfully ripe. Almost sticky in concentration, this is luscious with blackberry and strawberry fruit flavours (the latter by way of Fruit-tella), with soft, creamy tannins and a whisper of grilled herbs in the second act. It seems almost more potent than the 14.5-per-cent alcohol would suggest. Perfect for well-charred beef. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Mendoza

Mendoza Varietal: Malbec

Malbec Price: $22.95