Vieni Momenti Sparkling Wine, Ontario

This was made using the charmat method favoured by most prosecco producers, in which secondary fermentation takes place in bulk tanks rather than individual bottles. Don’t expect Champagne-level quality, but do expect decent value, delivered here in spades. This is technically dry but with that vague prosecco-style sweetness in the middle, showing a medley of punchy northern-orchard fruit led by McIntosh apple. It’s well-balanced with acidity, clean and refreshing, with crackly bubbles. Available in Ontario.

Region: Niagara

Niagara Varietal: Sparkling blend

Sparkling blend Price: $13.95