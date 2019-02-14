Vila Nova Loureiro 2016, Portugal

This is a white vinho verde from northern Portugal with all the lightness and zesty refreshment you’d expect in a wine from the region. It’s got a lovely, floral perfume and flavours that hint at hard lemon candy, lime and honeysuckle. Wonderfully fleshy and aromatic, it would make a fine aperitif. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Vinho Verde

Vinho Verde Varietal: Loureiro

Loureiro Price: $13.95