 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Vite Colte Spezie Barbaresco Riserva 2008, Italy

Vite Colte Spezie Barbaresco Riserva 2008, Italy

Beppi Crosariol
For Subscribers

Here’s an offbeat example of decade-old nebbiolo. The 2008 growing season was challenging in Piedmont, with plenty of obstacles to ripening, resulting in a relatively late harvest. Yet this mature red tastes sweetly ripe, with a concentrated, sticky texture carrying evolved flavours of prune, damp forest and leather along with the nebbiolo grape’s classic cherry, shoe polish/tar and faded-rose notes. For those who like ’em old. Available in Ontario.

  • Year: 2008
  • Region: Piedmont
  • Varietal: Nebbiolo
  • Price: $42.95

rating out of 100

89

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.