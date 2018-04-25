Vite Colte Spezie Barbaresco Riserva 2008, Italy

Here’s an offbeat example of decade-old nebbiolo. The 2008 growing season was challenging in Piedmont, with plenty of obstacles to ripening, resulting in a relatively late harvest. Yet this mature red tastes sweetly ripe, with a concentrated, sticky texture carrying evolved flavours of prune, damp forest and leather along with the nebbiolo grape’s classic cherry, shoe polish/tar and faded-rose notes. For those who like ’em old. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2008

2008 Region: Piedmont

Piedmont Varietal: Nebbiolo

Nebbiolo Price: $42.95