Earthy and evolved. This full-bodied red reflects not only its age but also the winery’s typical, old-school style. A good core of fading cassis fruit meets forest floor, and that floor includes a few mushrooms. There’s a welcome, lively tang on the finish. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2006

2006 Region: Mendoza

Mendoza Varietal: Cabernet sauvignon

Cabernet sauvignon Price: $25.95