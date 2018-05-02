Wines of Substance Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, Washington

Full-bodied, smooth yet simultaneously very dry, this is premium wine seemingly crafted for mass appeal. Dense with plum and dark-chocolate flavours followed by a nuance of tobacco, all set against powdery tannins. Available in Ontario at the below price, $24.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $19.80 in Quebec, $33.16 in Newfoundland.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Columbia Valley

Columbia Valley Varietal: Cabernet sauvignon

Cabernet sauvignon Price: $23.95