Wynns Coonawarra Estate Shiraz 2016, Australia

Impressively dry and chalky for an Australian shiraz, which makes this a welcome change of pace if you seek versatility at the table. The chalky texture carries fruit flavours of plum and wild berry along with nuances of cedar, herbs, earth and black pepper. Coonawarra’s cool-climate freshness is clearly in evidence. Structured and food-friendly. Drink over the next decade. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta.
- Year: 2016
- Region: South Australia
- Varietal: Shiraz
- Price: $23.95
