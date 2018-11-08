Xavier Vignon Côtes du Rhône Rosé 2017, France

It’s light peachy-pink in colour but much more like an apple in flavour. In fact, it could almost be mistaken for a red delicious. Dry, with added notes of crisp, underripe peach, lemon zest and watermelon. Balanced, elegant and refreshing. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Rhône Valley

Rhône Valley Varietal: Red rosé blend

Red rosé blend Price: $16.95