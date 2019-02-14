Zaha El Corte 2014, Argentina

Mainly malbec with a smaller percentage of cabernet sauvignon. Full and structured, this is firmer than the typical Argentine malbec, with attractive, sweet-bitter tension and notes of red berry, chocolate, licorice, spice and smoky oak. Good backbone and energy. Drink it over the next 10 years. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Mendoza

Mendoza Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $24.95