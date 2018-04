Medium-bodied and fleshy yet lively. Both grapes come through here (and isn’t that the point?), with the plump, tropical fruit of well-ripened chardonnay supporting viognier’s more classic orange-blossom and honey notes. Good energy on the snappy finish. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Mendoza

Mendoza Varietal: White blend

White blend Price: $16.95