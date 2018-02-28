Why mountain wines get such high praise

That cliché about the top three priorities in residential real estate applies equally to vineyard land. Location is paramount. But today, the mantra for many wine producers might be better summed up another way: altitude, altitude, altitude.

Mountain wine is in. Growers are trekking farther up slopes for better soil drainage and solar exposure to achieve more concentrated grape flavours. Cooler night temperatures at elevations high above sea level also help preserve acid backbone. Some producers even believe hillside soils, often rich in hardened lava from ancient volcanic activity, add that subtle tang often described as minerality.

Not that mountain madness is entirely new. Smart trophy-wine hunters have long known, for example, that some of Napa's best reds come not from the valley floor but from surrounding hillside districts, such as Howell Mountain, Mount Veeder, Atlas Peak and Spring Mountain. But lately, more globally minded (and less wealthy) enthusiasts have been seeking out such au courant regions as Val d'Aosta and Alto Adige in northern Italy and Savoie in eastern France.

And many producers are scaling nosebleed heights in an Apollo-like space race. None epitomizes that upward mobility better than Bodega Colome in the Salta region of northern Argentina. The winery boasts a vineyard called Altura Maxima (or "maximum height"), described on the winery's labels as the world's highest estate, at 3,100 metres above sea level. By comparison, Europe's loftiest vineyards are located on the borderline of Switzerland and Italy's Aosta Valley, at roughly 1,200 metres.

Altura Maxima was planted in 2004 by Donald Hess, the Edmund Hillary of grape cultivation. Now 82 and retired in his native Switzerland, the former Valser mineral-water tycoon created Group Hess, a family-run wine enterprise that also manages two other nearby estates – El Arenal, at 2,600 metres, and La Brava, at 1,700 metres – as well as properties in California.

Truth be told, even Altura Maxima was recently bested. Hess Group chairman and chief executive officer Christoph Ehrbar, who is also Hess's son-in-law, concedes there's now a small competitor several harrowing hours' drive to the north, in Jujuy near the Bolivian border, with a vineyard at a literally breathtaking 3,300 metres (Denver sits at 1,600 metres). "It's actually good news because it seems that we have definitely unlocked a trend for higher-altitude farming," Ehrbar told me.

They've also unlocked high praise. The first wine produced from Altura Maxima, a 2012 malbec, garnered 96 points from Robert Parker's Wine Advocate newsletter, while the 2013 received 97. The 2014, still maturing in oak, has yet to be bottled.

That achievement came not without effort. Reservoirs had to be constructed up treacherous roads to capture meltwater in a region that registers just 12 centimetres of annual rainfall (Osoyoos in British Columbia's South Okanagan desert receives more than 30 centimetres). For electricity, Hess installed a turbine between two reservoirs sitting at different altitudes, designed to harness pressure as water flows from one to the other. That electricity powers not just the winery but also a nine-room hotel and a modern-art museum devoted to the light installations of American artist James Turrell.

Like many terms printed on bottle labels, mountain wine has no reliable definition. What qualifies as high altitude in one region can come across as laughable in another. Californians love to brandish the concept. California's Atlas Peak appellation, whose members bill it on a website as "Napa Valley's most highly elevated, rugged and visually stunning landscape," sits in the shadow of a summit that rises barely more than 800 metres. The paved streets of Calgary exceed 1,000 metres.

Yet there's no denying that, on balance, higher vineyards tend to yield fresher, sturdier and longer-lived wines than lower-down fruit in the same region. At Hess's Argentine sites, advantages of altitude have been drawn into special relief because of another factor. At roughly 25-degrees south in latitude, the Salta province lies slightly closer to the equator than Miami. A combination of sunlight intensity, with sharp nighttime temperature drops creates a brisk daily whiplash for grapes, and that's ideal for great wine.

Ehrbar says grapes on the site acquire exceptionally thick skins as a natural biological defence against solar radiation, which translates into more flavour as well as sturdier, antioxidant tannins. "You get a complex wine, but you have the most amazing acidity," he says. "You get a more Bordeaux type of freshness."

Which should offer vindication to his retired father-in-law, a visionary not always dubbed reverentially by locals in the elevated frontier of Argentina. "They call him El Loco Hess," Ehrbar says. "Crazy Hess."

Wines to try

Mount Veeder Winery Reserve 2013, California

SCORE: 95 PRICE: $89.95

A Bordeaux-inspired blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, petit verdot and malbec. Uncommonly for California it comes across with Bordeaux-like tannic grip, which bodes well for the long haul. There's cassis, plum and plenty of savoury character. Think bitter chocolate, cedar, coffee and mint. Available in Ontario.

Espino Carmenère 2015, Chile

SCORE: 90 PRICE: $15.95

This is carmenère, a tough-love grape. But it comes from the able Burgundian hands of William Fèvre. Grown at 900 metres above sea level, it shows succulent blackberry, blueberry and plum jam flavours with earthy-herbal espresso and jalapeno notes. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.

Peter Franus Brandlin Vineyard Zinfandel 2014, California

SCORE: 95 PRICE: $57.95

Wowee. Grown on Mount Veeder, this is rare red zinfandel, exhibiting poise and freshness in a manner that typically eludes the heavy-footed grape. Full and balanced, it smells like Earl Grey tea and good church incense, with flavours of plummy fruit, toasty oak, pepper and mineral. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $49.50 in Quebec.

The Hess Collection 19 Block Mountain Cuvée 2015, California

SCORE: 94 PRICE: $54.95

Powerful, smooth and so dense you might be tempted to cut it with a steak knife. Yet what structure. A rare-in-California blend of malbec, cabernet sauvignon and syrah that tastes like Black Forest cake served with coffee and dustings of earth and pepper. Available in Ontario.

Abras Malbec 2015, Argentina

SCORE: 92 PRICE: $24.95

From the Cafayate Valley in Salta. Full and gutsy, with lovely, spicy warmth. Pepper on plums and blueberry-blackberry jam. Plus tobacco. Available in Ontario.

Kellerei St. Magdalena Pinot Grigio 2015, Italy

SCORE: 91 PRICE: $17.95

From Italy's northeast Alto Adige district, tucked up toward the Alps. Mid-weight, with a fleshy texture that turns refreshingly juicy, with pear and almond notes assisted by mineral and spice. Not your book club's pinot grigio. Available in Ontario.

Sabots de Vénus Apremont Vin de Savoie 2016, France

SCORE: 90 PRICE: $18.95

Light-medium-bodied and wonderfully unusual, which is what you might expect from the jacquère grape, a white variety native to the foothills of eastern France. Dry, crisp and herbal yet not at all vegetal or stalky, with notes of lemon zest, tangy plum and flowers. Available in Ontario.

Benmarco Malbec 2014, Argentina

SCORE: 90 PRICE: $18.95

Grown in dry heat at 1,000 metres above sea level. Full and satisfyingly dense, with luscious plum-raisin fruit and notes of leather, licorice, pepper and dark chocolate. Good depth for the dollar. Available in Ontario.

Domaine Bousquet Organic Pinot Noir Chardonnay Brut Rosé, Argentina

SCORE: 89 PRICE: $16.95

A light-bodied, organic and fetchingly pale-pink bubbly from Mendoza, grown at 1,200 metres above sea level. Bone-dry and chalky, with a tart edge and flavours of McIntosh apple and strawberry. Available in Ontario.