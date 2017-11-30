Globe holiday gift guide: For the spirits enthusiast

Five gift ideas for spirits enthusiasts
Cheers to a well-lubricated holiday with novel bottles guaranteed to elevate any bar cart
1. Single origin
Most Cognacs are blended from casks of varying age to achieve a uniform style year after year. The 19 casks of this limited edition represent a single wine harvest in the Cognac region's finest district, Grande Champagne. In other words: collector-worthy, top-end brandy. But don't let that stop you from dispensing a few a generous drams to (valued) guests this season. Dry and trim, with notes of orange blossom, honey, nougat and a heaping helping of spice.
Hine Bonneuil 2006 Cognac Limited Edition, $169.60 at select Ontario stores (www.hinecognac.com).
2. Refined rusticity
Unlike most small-scale Armagnac producers, who rely on single runs in column stills, Janneau takes more of a Cognac approach, with pot stills and a double distillation. What we have here, then, is sort of a hybrid, both rustic and refined, for lack of better terms. Velvety, with a sweet caramel-toffee richness oozing with a flambéed-peach and vanilla centre. Oh, and a sprinkling of roasted nuts. Dessert is served.
Janneau Armagnac 12-year-old, $59.70 at select Ontario stores, various prices in Alberta (www.armagnac-janneau.com).
3. Icewine mash-up
This bottle was inspired by a fateful visit Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman made to Niagara one frosty January. It's a 21-year-old Scotch whisky finished in French oak barrels that had once contained Peller Estates icewine. Succulent with a satiny texture and luscious, chewy weight, it unfolds with orange, honey, butterscotch and baking spices along with a classic icewine infusion of tropical fruit from the Great White North. A perfect storm.
Glenfiddich Winter Storm, $349.95 in Ontario, various prices in Alberta (www.glenfiddich.com).
4. Earthy flavour
Gin flavoured with parsnips. Hey, why not? Conceived by Subversives Distillers, a microdistillery in Longueuil, Que., in partnership with Patrice Fortier of La société des plantes in Kamouraska. That offbeat root vegetable gives this otherwise classically styled and superb dry gin a subtly earthy character that smartly complements the bright-and-spicy botanicals. Who needs a Vitamix kale smoothie when you can drink your vegetables like this?
Piger Henricus Gin, $44.95 in Ontario, $30.75 in Quebec (www.subversifs.ca).
5. Milk shake
It's technically a "spirit drink" in Canada because domestic law defines vodka as made from potatoes or grains. This marvellous and unusual potation is made entirely from grass-grazed cows in southern England. Not even water is added (don't ask how they do it, the formula is proprietary). Unsurprisingly, it happens to be exceptionally creamy, with a vanilla-like core and whispers of licorice and cracked pepper. Sorry, not suitable for the vegans on your gift list!
Black Cow Vodka, $49.95 in Ontario and Nova Scotia (www.blackcow.co.uk).
