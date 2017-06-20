The question

I find it a pain to open beer bottles sealed with corks. Why do craft brewers resort to the pretense? It’s not like people are cellaring their beer for years.

The answer

I’m with you! But let me say: Some beer styles – if certainly not all – can develop favourable flavours with time. For example: Trappist ales, barley wines, strong porters and imperial stouts. Generally, the higher the alcohol (over 7 per cent, particularly) the better the cellar-dweller. On the other hand, hop-forward beers, such as India pale ales, are best consumed fresh because the aromatic compounds that render them so inviting degrade rapidly.

Some craft brewers do, indeed, reserve cage-and-cork packaging for cellar-worthy beers, which tend to come in large, 650-millilitre or 750-millilitre formats. But in some cases the old-school cork closures are designed to showcase special-edition brews. In other words, it’s a marketing gimmick, and – at least for some consumers – a frustrating one.

Like you, I’m not a major fan of corks on beer bottles because I have courted many a hernia trying to twist off those stupidly unforgiving mushrooms, which by comparison make Champagne corks seem like they’re coated with Teflon and Vaseline. For what it’s worth, I employ the classic strategy known all too well to craft-beer lovers: lineman’s pliers. As always, make sure to point the bottle away from eyeballs in the room. And after all that physical exertion, you might want to pour yourself a refreshing Coors Light – from a can.

