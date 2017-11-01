The question

It seems like you can’t walk into a hipster brewpub or the craft-beer aisle of a retail store without running into all kinds of gruit ales and goses. What are they? And are they all as sour as I suspect they’ll be?

The answer

Like you, I’m old enough to remember when the prerequisite for beer appreciation was a simple piece of photo ID, not a PhD. But you cite two styles with long-established roots, and they’re worth exploring even if you might encounter a bit of sourness along the way.

Today’s gruit ales are based on an ancient style that was prevalent until the Middle Ages. It relied on herbs to flavour beer before hops came into prominence in Europe starting somewhere around the 15th century. The use of herbs (and often spices as well) worked like hops to balance beer’s inherent malty sweetness. It also helped to preserve beer (or at least masked unpleasant flavours if the stuff were to begin spoiling). The term gruit specifically refers to the herbal mixture, which traditionally contained items that might sound at home in a Macbeth witches cauldron, such as bog myrtle, hogwort, yarrow and horehound, as well as the more familiar heather, wild rosemary, juniper, ginger and caraway seed. These days you’ll find an ever-expanding list of possibilities as craft brewers let loose with creativity (stinging nettles and Sichuan peppercorns, anyone?). Gruit ales are not supposed to taste very sour, so if you detect that flavour it’s probably coming from the specific type of herb used by your wacky craft brewer.

Gose, on the other hand, is indeed a sour style of wheat beer that originated in Goslar, Germany, and is considered a signature of the nearby large city of Leipzig. Brewed with coriander and, often, salt, it derives its aromatic sourness from the special yeast used in fermentation. Usually light in body and moderate in alcohol, gose beers share one thing in common with hopless gruits: They don’t carry much bitterness.

And you may want to take note that neither gruit nor gose should be conflated with gueuze, which is a rare and much-prized type of usually very sour “lambic” beer from Belgium. Confused? Pop open an unfiltered, hazy gose and I’m sure things will become clearer.

