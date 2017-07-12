The question

If India pale ales were created to take advantage of the preservative properties of hops for long sea shipments from Britain to India, why do craft brewers recommend consuming hop-forward beers sooner rather than later?

The answer

A fine paradox you’ve raised. Here’s a way to look at it. Today’s crafty IPA brewers add copious hops for hops’ sake. They want to feature the bitter seed cone’s fresh pine, floral and citrus notes front and centre. That hoppy essence does, indeed, taper off quickly, though – it’s undeniable. Underscoring this fact are the short shelf-life, or sell-by, dates printed on many cartons and bottles of quality IPAs (you’ve got to look closely in most cases). Stone Brewing, a highly regarded brewery in California, even has a series called Enjoy By IPA with the words “Enjoy By” printed prominently on the front label along with each beer’s expiry date in big, bold letters; yes, that’s the name of the beer – the best-before date! It’s kind of like having a cheap California white zinfandel named “Next Tuesday.”

Ale exporters in 19th-century England, on the other hand, were more concerned with maintaining the underlying malty essence of the beer. Hoppy freshness wasn’t as important as the hops’ preservative properties. Though I’m not quite old enough to have been of beer-drinking age in the late 1800s, I imagine IPAs of the day – or at least those that endured the long sailing voyage and subsequently hot storage conditions in India – would have tasted little like the hop-monster IPAs of today’s Pacific West Coast microbreweries. In fairness, while they may not have been as floral, breezy and aromatic as today’s robust IPAs, they were probably decent in other respects.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to Beppi Crosariol. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Wine & Spirits newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Report Typo/Error