The question

What is the proper way to dry a wine glass?

The answer

The objective is to avoid two things, breakage and spots. Unfortunately, the first is inconsistent with what many believe to be the first rule of kitchen drudgery, getting the job done as quickly as possible.

Today's delicate, tall glasses are particularly vulnerable where the stem meets the bowl. The temptation is to hold the stem or base with one hand while the other polishes the bowl with a cloth. Before you know it, you could hear an eerie snapping sound and be holding two separate pieces. Instead, cup the exterior of the bowl with the hand that would normally clasp the stem or base. With the other, do your delicate polishing. This way you're not using the stem to provide resistance. Always use a lint-free cloth or paper towel.

That said, I prefer to handle my glassware as little as possible. I get pretty good results simply by resting glasses upside down on a clean kitchen towel. Moisture will remain trapped inside the bowl, but that's fine. It will more or less be evenly dispersed, like dew, and be less likely to collect into large drops that promote spotting. After an hour or more, turn the glass right-side up and let the thin film of moisture evaporate. Just be sure to find a low-traffic surface for this procedure – away from children, clumsy spouses and naughty house cats.

