40 Knots Ziggy Siegerrebe 2016, British Columbia

Rating 88.00 Year 2016 Region Comox Valley Varietal Siegerrebe Price $22.90 in B.C.

Siegerrebe is the German grape used in this crisp, aromatic white. Ziggy is the vineyard dog owned by Brenda Hetman-Craig and Layne Robert Craig, who also thought it would make for an easier-to-pronounce short form for the grape. Little did the couple know their little winery in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley would soon become embroiled in a trademark tussle with big grocery chain Loblaw – long associated with a line of Ziggy's deli products – after they attempted in 2015 to register the name as a wine. (The fight continues.) Ziggy the whippet should be proud of his eponymous vino, with its outgoing, muscat-and-tangerine-like fruitiness and lively, tart acidity. Think of it as a sharply chiselled moscato – or a bottled bouquet of fruit and flowers from the Pacific. Available direct, 40knotswinery.com.