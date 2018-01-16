 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

40 Knots Ziggy Siegerrebe 2016, British Columbia

Wine Review

40 Knots Ziggy Siegerrebe 2016, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
88.00
Year
2016
Region
Comox Valley
Varietal
Siegerrebe
Price
$22.90 in B.C.

Siegerrebe is the German grape used in this crisp, aromatic white. Ziggy is the vineyard dog owned by Brenda Hetman-Craig and Layne Robert Craig, who also thought it would make for an easier-to-pronounce short form for the grape. Little did the couple know their little winery in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley would soon become embroiled in a trademark tussle with big grocery chain Loblaw – long associated with a line of Ziggy's deli products – after they attempted in 2015 to register the name as a wine. (The fight continues.) Ziggy the whippet should be proud of his eponymous vino, with its outgoing, muscat-and-tangerine-like fruitiness and lively, tart acidity. Think of it as a sharply chiselled moscato – or a bottled bouquet of fruit and flowers from the Pacific. Available direct, 40knotswinery.com.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.