Château de Beaucastel Coudoulet de Beaucastel Blanc 2015, France

Rating
92.00
Year
2015
Region
Rhône Valley
Varietal
White blend
Food Pairing
Freshwater fish, roast chicken, medium-firm cheeses
Price
$34.95

Fabulously subtle southern Rhône white, blended from local varieties bourboulenc, marsanne, viognier and clairette. Medium-full in body, with a silky-creamy texture and notes of pear and orange blossom. Edibly weighty, yet subtly oaked, showing proper, integrated acidity and a whisper of pleasant bitterness. Pairing suggestions: Simply cooked freshwater fish, roast chicken and medium-firm cheeses. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $30.75 in Quebec.

