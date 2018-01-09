 Skip to main content

Château de Gourgazaud Minervois 2015, France

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
88.00
Year
2015
Region
Languedoc
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$13.45

A blend of syrah and mourvèdre from a family-owned winery in the sunny southern Languedoc. Very good value, as has been the case with most vintages of this wine through the years. Blackberry, blueberry and plum flavours marry happily with licorice, Provençal herbs and a trace of barnyard earthiness. It's soft, seductive, French and affordable – good party- or house-wine material, and a good backup red to have on hand when guests and good times drain you of the more expensive stuff.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

