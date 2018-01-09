Château de Gourgazaud Minervois 2015, France

Rating 88.00 Year 2015 Region Languedoc Varietal Red blend Price $13.45

A blend of syrah and mourvèdre from a family-owned winery in the sunny southern Languedoc. Very good value, as has been the case with most vintages of this wine through the years. Blackberry, blueberry and plum flavours marry happily with licorice, Provençal herbs and a trace of barnyard earthiness. It's soft, seductive, French and affordable – good party- or house-wine material, and a good backup red to have on hand when guests and good times drain you of the more expensive stuff.