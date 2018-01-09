Château Siaurac 2010, France

Rating 91.00 Year 2010 Region Bordeaux Varietal Red blend Price $43.95

Few opportunities remain to land a good red Bordeaux from the fantastic 2010 vintage. Here's one that's not exactly cheap but worthwhile for those who can afford it. A blend of 80-per-cent merlot and 20-per-cent cabernet franc from Lalande de Pomerol, it weighs in at 15-per-cent alcohol. Yet even at that sort of sugar ripeness, it displays finesse and complexity. Smooth and structured, with intriguingly evolved notes of underbrush and woodsy mushroom along with blackberry and cedar. The tannins are pleasantly sticky and refined. Worth cellaring for up to eight more years. Available in Ontario.