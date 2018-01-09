 Skip to main content

Château Siaurac 2010, France

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
91.00
Year
2010
Region
Bordeaux
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$43.95

Few opportunities remain to land a good red Bordeaux from the fantastic 2010 vintage. Here's one that's not exactly cheap but worthwhile for those who can afford it. A blend of 80-per-cent merlot and 20-per-cent cabernet franc from Lalande de Pomerol, it weighs in at 15-per-cent alcohol. Yet even at that sort of sugar ripeness, it displays finesse and complexity. Smooth and structured, with intriguingly evolved notes of underbrush and woodsy mushroom along with blackberry and cedar. The tannins are pleasantly sticky and refined. Worth cellaring for up to eight more years. Available in Ontario.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

