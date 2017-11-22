Chimay Gift Pack, Belgium

- Price
- $15.95
Paging Belgian-beer fans, or perhaps that should be "Paging people with Belgian-beer fans on their holiday gift lists." The box contains all three main offerings from the well-known Trappist brewery – Red Label, White Label and Blue Label – in 330-millilitre bottles, along with a de rigueur stemmed Belgian-style goblet. This is substantial beer, not for the faint-hearted or Coors Light guzzler, brewed at 7-, 8- and 9-per-cent alcohol, respectively. The mid-brown Red Label displays a bready, toasty character and peachy-pineapple fruit while the (golden) White Label and (cola-brown) Blue Label exhibit more of the core banana, spice and rye-bread characters associated with Belgium's marvellous yeasts. (Those yeasts should be declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, or whatever the microbial equivalent would be.) Available at Ontario LCBO stores as part of several beer gift packs.
