Crasto Vinho Tinto 2015, Portugal

Rating 88.00 Year 2015 Region Douro Valley Varietal Red blend Price $17.95

Full-bodied and chunky, with concentrated plum, blackberry jam, leather and licorice. And while there's also an autumnal underbrush quality, this four-grape red from the warm Douro Valley remains admirably fresh on balance. Available in Ontario at the above price, $20.49 in British Columbia (on sale for $18.49 until Dec. 30), various prices in Alberta, $18.95 in Quebec.