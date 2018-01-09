Culmina Decora Riesling 2016, British Columbia

- Rating
- 91.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- Riesling
- Food Pairing
- Oysters, delicately cooked shellfish, cheeses
- Price
- $23 in B.C.
Dry and vibrant, with electric acidity delivering a jolt to the lime, green-apple and stone-fruit characters, balancing the subtle, honeyed sweetness. Pay special attention and you might detect a whisper of elegant minerality. Perfect for oysters and delicately cooked shellfish as well as a host of cheeses. Available direct from the winery, culmina.ca.