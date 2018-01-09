 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Culmina Decora Riesling 2016, British Columbia

Wine Review

Culmina Decora Riesling 2016, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
91.00
Year
2016
Region
Okanagan Valley
Varietal
Riesling
Food Pairing
Oysters, delicately cooked shellfish, cheeses
Price
$23 in B.C.

Dry and vibrant, with electric acidity delivering a jolt to the lime, green-apple and stone-fruit characters, balancing the subtle, honeyed sweetness. Pay special attention and you might detect a whisper of elegant minerality. Perfect for oysters and delicately cooked shellfish as well as a host of cheeses. Available direct from the winery, culmina.ca.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.