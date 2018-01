Rating 90.00 Year 2014 Region McLaren Vale Varietal Shiraz Price $17

Succulent and teeming with sweet plum and currant fruit as well as savoury depth hinting at dark-roast coffee, mint and cedar. Rich yet admirably dry, with a chalky-fine tannic frame. A muscular Australian that can make interesting conversation. Very good buy. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $19.95 in Quebec, $25.59 in Prince Edward Island, $22.87 in Nova Scotia.