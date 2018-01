Rating 90.00 Year 2014 Region Loire Valley Varietal Cabernet franc Price $22.95

This is cabernet franc for franc lovers. Classically styled in that herbaceous Loire Valley way and precision-tuned. It's medium-bodied, with a dry, chalky texture. Red berry fruit gets a heaping sprinkling of those herbs, yet it stops short of flavours that are too green, if you know what I mean. Available in Ontario.