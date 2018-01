Rating 88.00 Year 2015 Region Colchagua Valley Varietal Red blend Price $15.90

A fine organic red, this is medium-full-bodied, with sweet fruit, juicy-herbal edge and a subtle earthy-woodsy essence. Imagine currants and mint leaves on a charred cedar plank. Available in Ontario at the above price, $18.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $18.49 in Saskatchewan, $16 in Manitoba, $18.05 in Quebec.