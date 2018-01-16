Fonseca Vintage Port 2009, Portugal

Rating 92.00 Price $58.95

Lovely nose of plum, dark chocolate and baking spices. On the palate, expect a motherlode of dried fruit – as in raisin, fig and prune – along with blackberry syrup, cassis, fudge, an earthy, tobacco-like undercurrent and more of those spices. Lots of ripe sweetness here, yet it finds structure in chewy tannins. Half the pleasure's in the perfume, which, with luck, will evolve as well as the wine when it rises to its peak in perhaps 10 to 15 years. Available in Ontario at the above price, $139.99 in Manitoba.