 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Greywacke Pinot Noir 2014, New Zealand

Wine Review

Greywacke Pinot Noir 2014, New Zealand

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
94.00
Year
2014
Region
Marlborough
Varietal
Pinot noir
Price
$50

Glorious pinot from Marlborough and from the skilled hands of the great Kevin Judd. Generous mid-palate, precision ripeness. Silky yet with gritty backbone and firm structure. A feast of succulent berries and strawberry jam supported by hints of baking spice, smoke and forest vegetation. Smartly oaked, with 45-per-cent-new barrels. Available in limited quantities at the above price in Ontario starting Dec. 7 through the Vintages Classics Collection special-order service, vintages.com/classics, various prices in Alberta, $45.75 in Quebec.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨