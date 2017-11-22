Greywacke Pinot Noir 2014, New Zealand

Rating 94.00 Year 2014 Region Marlborough Varietal Pinot noir Price $50

Glorious pinot from Marlborough and from the skilled hands of the great Kevin Judd. Generous mid-palate, precision ripeness. Silky yet with gritty backbone and firm structure. A feast of succulent berries and strawberry jam supported by hints of baking spice, smoke and forest vegetation. Smartly oaked, with 45-per-cent-new barrels. Available in limited quantities at the above price in Ontario starting Dec. 7 through the Vintages Classics Collection special-order service, vintages.com/classics, various prices in Alberta, $45.75 in Quebec.