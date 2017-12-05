 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Haywire Free Form 2016, British Columbia

Wine Review

Haywire Free Form 2016, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
93.00
Year
2016
Region
Okanagan Valley
Varietal
Sauvignon blanc
Price
$34.90 in B.C.

One glance at the transparent-glass bottle tells you this is no ordinary sauvignon blanc. Cloudy with sediment, it's a so-called natural wine. That category is a hit-or-miss proposition, but this is clearly (if you'll pardon the sediment pun) a hit. Fermented with native yeast in stainless steel and left to mature on grape skins for nine months, it's gently pressed, given two more months' rest and bottled unfiltered, with no sulphur dioxide or other additives. Medium-bodied, it's round and almost off-dry, with impressive mid-palate density and flavours that suggest mandarin orange, ripe pear, grapefruit and slightly dried table grapes (as though the latter had been left on the counter a few days). Very offbeat and very impressive. Available direct, okanagancrushpad.com.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.

Discussion loading… ✨