 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Henri Bourgeois Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc 2016, France

Wine Review

Henri Bourgeois Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc 2016, France

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
89.00
Year
2016
Region
Loire Valley
Varietal
Sauvignon blanc
Price
$15.95

Let's call this a baby Sancerre – from a Loire Valley producer that's been making higher-end Sancerre for a long time. Crisp and clean and faintly flinty (there's the Sancerre part), with an uncanny flavour of underripe peach (underripe in a good way, wine-wise) along with notes of lemon and herbs. Good value. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨