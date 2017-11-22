Henri Bourgeois Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc 2016, France

Rating 89.00 Year 2016 Region Loire Valley Varietal Sauvignon blanc Price $15.95

Let's call this a baby Sancerre – from a Loire Valley producer that's been making higher-end Sancerre for a long time. Crisp and clean and faintly flinty (there's the Sancerre part), with an uncanny flavour of underripe peach (underripe in a good way, wine-wise) along with notes of lemon and herbs. Good value. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.