Howard Park Miamup Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, Australia

Rating 91.00 Year 2014 Region Margaret River Varietal Cabernet sauvignon Price $22.95

A fresher, leaner yet full-flavoured and fully ripe cabernet sauvignon. Which is to say, this is a classically Western Australia red in contrast with most from the warmer southeast. The dark-berry fruit is decidedly more juicy than jammy, with accents of dark cocoa, mint and grilled green pepper, set against chalky-fine tannins. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in Alberta, $23.95 in Quebec.