Rating 89.00 Year 2014 Region Lodi Varietal Zinfandel Price $23.95

Very ripe, with a smooth texture and chunky weight conveying luscious berry jam and spice notes. The tannins provide welcome grip and structure – especially for a red zinfandel. Available in Ontario at the above price, $29.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $29.16 in Manitoba.