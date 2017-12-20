Laphroaig Select, Scotland

Rating 91.00 Price $78.95

This is master distiller John Campbell's whisky minestrone, if you will. He's assembled batches from a portfolio familiar to Laphroaig devotees – such as Quarter Cask, Triple Wood and the flagship 10-year-old – that were matured in a variety of vessels, from ex-sherry casks to bourbon barrels. Then it gets a final run in new American oak casks, which is uncommon for Scottish whisky.

The result, despite the sturdy new American oak, is a kinder, gentler Laphroaig. On the nose, it's pure horse stable along with iodine and campfire, but the initial impression on the palate suggests sweet maraschino cherry and marzipan. And it's lighter in body than is typical for an Islay malt, though still with plenty of peaty smoke to go along with the earthy, barnyard and medicinal essences that carry through from the nose to the palate. A well-balanced introduction to big-smoke whisky. Breakfast malt on Islay?