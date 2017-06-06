Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Harper’s Trail Pioneer Block Riesling 2016, British Columbia Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 90
  • Year 2016
  • Region Thompson Valley
  • Varietal Riesling
  • Food Pairing Spicy Asian fare, soft cheeses, grilled pork
  • Price $18.29 in B.C.

Sweeter than off-dry, this intriguing white from Kamloops displays flavours reminiscent of late-harvest dessert wines, though the residual sugar weighs in at a much more moderate 9.4 grams per litre. That could be seen as the Holy Grail: the decadent pleasure and deep complexity of a dessert wine without all the calories or sugar rush. Rich peach-apricot fruit leads the way, joined on the trail by apple, lime and musky spice. Great for spicy Asian fare, soft cheeses or grilled pork, among other things. Available direct from the winery, harperstrail.com.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular