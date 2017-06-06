Sweeter than off-dry, this intriguing white from Kamloops displays flavours reminiscent of late-harvest dessert wines, though the residual sugar weighs in at a much more moderate 9.4 grams per litre. That could be seen as the Holy Grail: the decadent pleasure and deep complexity of a dessert wine without all the calories or sugar rush. Rich peach-apricot fruit leads the way, joined on the trail by apple, lime and musky spice. Great for spicy Asian fare, soft cheeses or grilled pork, among other things. Available direct from the winery, harperstrail.com.Report Typo/Error
