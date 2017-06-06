Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

  • Rating 89
  • Year 2015
  • Region Rhône Valley
  • Varietal Red blend
  • Food Pairing Duck confit, braised lamb shanks
  • Price $16.95

Medium-bodied, with a soft berry centre and juicy finish. Attractive savoury qualities of earth, licorice and graphite. This has “bistro wine” written all over it, so cook up some duck confit or braised lamb shanks at home, bring out the tumblers and save yourself airfare to Paris. Big value for a red Côtes du Rhône blend, and it’s organic. Available in Ontario at the above price, $19.95 in Quebec, $17.29 in Prince Edward Island (on sale for $15.29).

