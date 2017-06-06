A blend of mainly garnacha (grenache) with tempranillo and cabernet sauvignon. This is a medium-weight, happy and cheerful red – more Beaujolais in spirit than cabernet, should you need a French reference point, not that it tastes very much like either. Candy-story cherry with a nuance of Provençal herbs and a whiff of smoked meat, as though a jamon factory were sitting in the distance. Available in Ontario at the above price, $14.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $11.80 in Quebec.Report Typo/Error
