Haywire Switchback Pinot Gris 2015, British Columbia Add to ...

  • Rating 91
  • Year 2015
  • Region Okanagan Valley
  • Varietal Pinot gris
  • Price $24.90 in B.C.

Much work went into this wine, with organic fruit harvested in five batches to create a complex whole reflecting various ripeness-acidity levels and flavour characters. Winemakers Matt Dumayne and Alberto Antonini crafted a medium-bodied, wild-fermented pinot gris that’s got a sweet core balanced with bright acidity. Tangy peach-apple and tropical fruits combine with subtle, stone-like aromatics and mineral verve. Lovely texture for a wine that eschews wood for the very old and suddenly modern wonder of concrete aging tanks. Available direct from the winery, okanagancrushpad.com.

