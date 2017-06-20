Much work went into this wine, with organic fruit harvested in five batches to create a complex whole reflecting various ripeness-acidity levels and flavour characters. Winemakers Matt Dumayne and Alberto Antonini crafted a medium-bodied, wild-fermented pinot gris that’s got a sweet core balanced with bright acidity. Tangy peach-apple and tropical fruits combine with subtle, stone-like aromatics and mineral verve. Lovely texture for a wine that eschews wood for the very old and suddenly modern wonder of concrete aging tanks. Available direct from the winery, okanagancrushpad.com.Report Typo/Error
Follow @Beppi_Crosariolon Twitter: