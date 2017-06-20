Full, rich and succulent, with ripe fruit character and a wink in the direction of raisin. This can be considered a “baby” Amarone, fermented a second time with the addition of semi-dried corvina grapes, a process pioneered by Masi to bolster flavour and complexity as well as longevity. Spicy and warm, it shows gently sticky, chalky tannins that bode well for up to eight more years or so in the cellar. Available in Ontario at the above price, $27.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $26.99 in Manitoba, $25.55 in Quebec.Report Typo/Error
